BRIEF-Scorpio Tankers Inc announces public offering of senior unsecured notes

March 28 Scorpio Tankers Inc:

* Scorpio Tankers Inc announces public offering of senior unsecured notes due 2019 and commencement of cash tender offer for outstanding 7.50pct senior unsecured notes due 2017

* Scorpio Tankers-to use proceeds from new notes offering to fund tender offer for existing notes, repay existing notes not repurchased in tender offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
