2017年 4月 27日

BRIEF-Scorpio Tankers Inc reports Q1 loss per share $0.07

April 26 Scorpio Tankers Inc:

* Scorpio Tankers Inc announces financial results for the first quarter of 2017 and declaration of a quarterly dividend

* Q1 loss per share $0.07

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.07 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Scorpio Tankers Inc - qtrly vessel revenue $122.8 million versus $165.1 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
