BRIEF-Scorpio Tankers Inc reports Q1 loss per share $0.07

CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Bank of Canada's rate decision
May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.
April 26 Scorpio Tankers Inc:
* Scorpio Tankers Inc announces financial results for the first quarter of 2017 and declaration of a quarterly dividend
* Q1 loss per share $0.07
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.07 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Scorpio Tankers Inc - qtrly vessel revenue $122.8 million versus $165.1 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.
* Bewhere Holdings Inc says qtrly net sales $132,065 versus $3,563
May 24 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve releasing the minutes of its May meeting that will help investors gauge the chances of a rate hike next month.