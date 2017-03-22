版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 05:41 BJT

BRIEF-Scotia Managed Companies announces upcoming termination of Moneda Latam Fixed Income Fund

March 22 Scotia Managed Companies:

* Scotia Managed Companies announces upcoming termination of Moneda Latam fixed income fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透"信任原则

