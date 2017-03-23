版本:
BRIEF-Scotiabank and Cardtronics renew 7-eleven Canada ABM agreement

March 23 Bank Of Nova Scotia:

* Scotiabank and Cardtronics renew 7-eleven canada ABM agreement

* Cardtronics Inc - renewed agreement extends a relationship established in 2010 across Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico which expands the bank’s ABM footprint Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
