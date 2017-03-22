BRIEF-Scotiabank announces specific share repurchase program as part of its Normal Course Issuer Bid

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
March 21 Bank Of Nova Scotia
* Scotiabank announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
* Bank Of Nova Scotia says will enter into an agreement with third party to repurchase a maximum of 5.5 million common shares of co
* Bank Of Nova Scotia - Program will form part of NCIB announced on May 31, 2016, that provides authorization for purchase of up to 12 million shares
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm