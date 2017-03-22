BRIEF-Scotiabank announces specific share repurchase program as part of its Normal Course Issuer Bid

March 21 Bank Of Nova Scotia

* Scotiabank announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid

* Bank Of Nova Scotia says will enter into an agreement with third party to repurchase a maximum of 5.5 million common shares of co

* Bank Of Nova Scotia - Program will form part of NCIB announced on May 31, 2016, that provides authorization for purchase of up to 12 million shares

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: