BRIEF-Scotiabank reports Q1 earnings per share c$1.57

Feb 28 Bank Of Nova Scotia

* Scotiabank reports first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share c$1.57

* Q1 earnings per share view c$1.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bank of nova scotia says quarterly dividend increase of 2 cents per common share to 76 cents

* Qtrly bank's common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 11.3% increased 30 basis points from last quarter

* Qtrly total revenue $6.87 billion versus $6.37 billion

* Qtrly roe of 14.3%, compared to 13.8%

* Bank of nova scotia - qtrly net interest income $3,643 million versus $3,519 million

* Qtrly provision for credit losses was $553 million, an increase of $14 million or 3% over same quarter last year