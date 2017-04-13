BRIEF-Scotts Miracle-Gro Co, co's unit enters into a master repurchase agreement

April 13 Scotts Miracle-Gro Co:
* Scotts Miracle-Gro Co - on April 7, 2017, co's unit
entered into a master repurchase agreement and a master
framework agreement
* Scotts Miracle-Gro - under receivables facility, scotts
llc may sell a portfolio of available and eligible outstanding
customer accounts receivable to purchasers
* Scotts Miracle-Gro Co - under receivables facility,
scotts llc simultaneously agrees to repurchase receivables on a
weekly basis.
* Scotts Miracle-Gro Co - eligible accounts receivable
consist of up to $250 million in accounts receivable generated
by sales to three specified customers
* Scotts Miracle-Gro Co - receivables facility is committed
up to $100 million during commitment period beginning on april
7, 2017 and ending on June 16, 201
* Scotts Miracle-Gro Co - Scotts Miracle-Gro has guaranteed
all of Scotts LLC's obligations under receivables facility.
