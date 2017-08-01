FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年8月1日 / 下午1点29分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Scripps acquires four fast-growing, audience-targeted television networks

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 1 (Reuters) - E. W. Scripps Co

* Scripps acquires four fast-growing, audience-targeted television networks

* E. W. Scripps Co - ‍acquired Katz Broadcast Networks, which distribute programming for targeted audiences over air, in a deal worth $302 million​

* E. W. Scripps Co says scripps intends to finance transaction with $250 million of new debt and about $50 million of cash on hand

* E. W. Scripps Co - ‍four networks are forecast to generate about $180 million in revenue and about $30 million in segment profit in 2018​

* E. W. Scripps Co - ‍Scripps was already a 5 percent owner in a portion of business, so its net purchase price is $292 million​

* E. W. Scripps Co - ‍transaction is expected to be accretive to scripps' earnings in 2018 and beyond​

* E. W. Scripps co says upon closing of deal, Scripps' leverage is expected to be about 3x on a pro forma 2017/18 blended basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

