BRIEF-Scripps Networks Interactive reports Q1 adj earnings per share $1.53

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Scripps Networks Interactive Inc:
* Scripps networks interactive reports first quarter 2017 operating results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.53
* Q1 revenue $855.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $856.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Scripps Networks Interactive Inc- company is reiterating all of its previously issued guidance
* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.42, revenue view $3.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Scripps Networks Interactive - U.S. Networks' operating revenues for Q1 of 2017 were $736.9 million, an increase of 4.9pct compared with prior year quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.