BRIEF-Scripps Networks Interactive reports Q1 adj earnings per share $1.53

May 4 Scripps Networks Interactive Inc:

* Scripps networks interactive reports first quarter 2017 operating results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.53

* Q1 revenue $855.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $856.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Scripps Networks Interactive Inc- company is reiterating all of its previously issued guidance

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.42, revenue view $3.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Scripps Networks Interactive - U.S. Networks' operating revenues for Q1 of 2017 were $736.9 million, an increase of 4.9pct compared with prior year quarter