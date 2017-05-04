版本:
BRIEF-Scripps Networks Interactive reports new deal with Snap

May 4 Snap Inc:

* Scripps Networks Interactive Inc- today announced a new deal with Snap Inc.

* Scripps Networks-under this new, expanded deal, several of co's tv networks, food network and hgtv, will begin developing, producing shows for snapchat

* Scripps Networks Interactive Inc- under deal food network will also continue to curate its publisher stories for discover

* Scripps Networks Interactive Inc- under this new expanded agreement, Scripps Networks and Snap will also serve sponsors through campaigns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
