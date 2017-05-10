版本:
2017年 5月 10日

BRIEF-Scripps Networks Interactive sets qtrly dividend of $0.30/shr

May 10 Scripps Networks Interactive Inc

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
