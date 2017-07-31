BRIEF-Scripps Networks says Discovery would pay termination fee of $356 million to co under certain circumstances

July 31 (Reuters) - Discovery Communications Inc

* Scripps Networks Interactive - under merger agreement, Discovery would pay termination fee of $356 million to co under certain circumstances

* Scripps Networks - under agreement, co to pay discovery termination fee of $356 million if deal is terminated due to board changing its recommendation

* Scripps Networks Interactive - entered new employment agreement appointing Lori Hickok as executive vice president, chief financial & development officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: