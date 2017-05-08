版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 04:57 BJT

BRIEF-Scynexis Q1 loss per share $0.19

May 8 Scynexis Inc:

* Scynexis reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides update on iv formulation development status

* Q1 loss per share $0.19

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
