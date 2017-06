June 20 Sdiptech Ab (Publ):

* Sdiptech ab (publ) says agm decided that no dividend will be given to holders of common shares of series a or series b

* Sdiptech ab (publ) says agm resolved on dividend to existing shareholders of preference shares of sek 8.00 per preference share

* Ashkan pouya was re-elected as chairman of board