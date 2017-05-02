BRIEF-Sea Breeze Power Corp announces approval of restructuring proposal

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Sea Breeze Power Corp:
* Sea Breeze Power Corp announces approval of restructuring proposal
* Sea Breeze Power Corp - supreme court of british columbia approved second amended proposal of sea breeze power corp and its unit, dated April 21, 2017
* Sea Breeze Power - as a result of company's ongoing operational losses and increasing liabilities it was unable to meet its obligations to creditors
* Sea Breeze Power - Power Corp to issue additional 1 billion common shares to tucan, after which Power Corp's shares to be consolidated at rate of 25 million to 1
* Sea Breeze Power - all fractional shares,other securities of power corp., except for shares held by Tucan, to subsequently be cancelled
* Sea Breeze Power Corp - Tucan will be sole shareholder of Power Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.