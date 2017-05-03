BRIEF-Seaboard reports Q1 earnings per common share $ 71.84

BRIEF-Proreit announces $20 million public offering of trust units
* Proreit announces $20 million public offering of trust units and proposed property acquisitions
May 3 Seaboard Corp
* Seaboard Corp says earnings per common share $ 71.84 for three months ended april 1, 2017
* Seaboard Corp says board of directors has authorized and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per share of its common stock
* Seaboard Corp says qtrly net sales $1,399 million versus. $1,319 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Proreit announces $20 million public offering of trust units and proposed property acquisitions
BRASILIA, May 23 Brazil Mining and Energy Minister Fernando Coelho said on Tuesday he will remain in President Michel Temer's cabinet despite his political party's decision to leave the government due to corruption allegations against the unpopular leader.
* Snap says announcing a new way to create custom Stories Source text (https://www.snap.com/en-US/news/) Further company coverage: