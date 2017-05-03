版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 05:34 BJT

BRIEF-Seaboard reports Q1 earnings per common share $ 71.84

May 3 Seaboard Corp

* Seaboard Corp says earnings per common share $ 71.84 for three months ended april 1, 2017

* Seaboard Corp says board of directors has authorized and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per share of its common stock

* Seaboard Corp says qtrly net sales $1,399 million versus. $1,319 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐