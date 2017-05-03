BRIEF-Seaboard reports Q1 earnings per common share $ 71.84

May 3 Seaboard Corp

* Seaboard Corp says earnings per common share $ 71.84 for three months ended april 1, 2017

* Seaboard Corp says board of directors has authorized and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per share of its common stock

* Seaboard Corp says qtrly net sales $1,399 million versus. $1,319 million last year