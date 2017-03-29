BRIEF-Seabridge Gold announces $14.3 mln bought deal offering of common shares

March 29 Seabridge Gold Inc
* Seabridge Gold announces $14.3 million bought deal
offering of common shares and a concurrent $20.0 million bought
deal offering of flow-through shares
* Seabridge Gold Inc - Underwriters have agreed to purchase,
on a bought deal basis, one million common shares at a price of
$14.30 per common shar
* Seabridge Gold - Intends to use net proceeds from offering
to continue to advance company's KSM and Iskut projects and for
general corporate purposes
* Seabridge Gold- Underwriters agreed to purchase,on bought
deal private placement basis,1 million flow-through shares at
price of $20.00/flow-through share
* Seabridge Gold - Gross proceeds from flow-through share
offering to be used to fund 2017 exploration program at co's KSM
and Iskut projects in Canada
