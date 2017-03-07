BRIEF-Seabridge Gold reports 6.3 pct stake in Paramount Gold Nevada as of Feb. 15

BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings comments on ISS report
* If shareholders follow ISS' recommendation, there will be only 1 independent director on co's board who served for longer than 8 months
March 7 Seabridge Gold Inc:
* Seabridge Gold Inc reports 6.3 Pct Stake In Paramount Gold Nevada Corp as of Feb 15 - sec filing
* Seabridge Gold says it maintains an interest in paramount gold based on its potential to increase in value with development of grassy mountain project Source text (bit.ly/2mCZiw6) Further company coverage:
* Praxair Inc. confirms agreement in principle regarding a business combination agreement with Linde AG subject to board approvals of both parties
* Board authorized redemption 2.5 million outstanding shares of its 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock