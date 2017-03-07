版本:
2017年 3月 8日

BRIEF-Seabridge Gold reports 6.3 pct stake in Paramount Gold Nevada as of Feb. 15

March 7 Seabridge Gold Inc:

* Seabridge Gold Inc reports 6.3 Pct Stake In Paramount Gold Nevada Corp as of Feb 15 - sec filing

* Seabridge Gold says it maintains an interest in paramount gold based on its potential to increase in value with development of grassy mountain project Source text (bit.ly/2mCZiw6) Further company coverage:
