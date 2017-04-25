BRIEF-Seacoast reports 23 pct rise in Q1 revenue

April 25 Seacoast Banking Corporation Of Florida
-
* Seacoast reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue rose 23 percent to $48.1 million
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.28 to $1.32
* Previous baseline adjusted diluted earnings per share
guidance of $1.24 to $1.28 remains unchanged
* Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida - revised its 2017
expected adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance to $1.28
to $1.32
* Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida says net interest
income totaled $38.2 million in q1 of 2017, an increase of $740
thousand or 2% from prior quarter
* Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida qtrly earnings per
share $0.20
* Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida qtrly adjusted
earnings per share $0.26
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: