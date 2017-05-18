BRIEF-Seacoast to acquire NorthStar Banking Corp

May 18 Seacoast Banking Corporation Of Florida
* Seacoast to acquire northstar banking corporation,
deepening presence in the attractive tampa banking market
* Seacoast banking corporation of florida - transaction is
valued at approximately $32.1 million or $16.00 per share
* Seacoast banking corporation of florida - transaction is
valued at approximately $32.1 million or $16.00 per share
* Seacoast banking corporation -nsbc shareholders will
receive 0.5605 shares of seacoast common stock and $2.40 in cash
for each share of nsbc common stock
* Seacoast banking corporation of florida - seacoast expects
nsbc acquisition to be accretive to earnings per share in 2017
* Seacoast banking corporation of florida - transaction also
is expected to provide an internal rate of return of over 20
percent
* Seacoast banking corporation of florida -nsbc,
headquartered in tampa, will be merged with and into seacoast,
northstar bank will be merged with and into seacoast bank
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: