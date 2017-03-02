版本:
BRIEF-Seacor Holdings announces delay in release of Q4 and FY 2016 results

March 1 Seacor Holdings Inc

* Announces delay in the release of results for its fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016

* Has not yet completed its assessment of effectiveness of its internal controls over financial reporting as of December 31, 2016

* Incomplete assessment is due to certain control deficiencies identified related to impairment determinations, approval of manual journal entries

