BRIEF-Seacor Holdings enters into several agreements with Seacor Marine

* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
May 12 Seacor Holdings Inc:
* Seacor Holdings Inc says on May 10, 2017, in connection with spin-off, seacor entered into several agreements with Seacor Marine
* Seacor Holdings Inc - in connection with spin-off, andrew R. Morse, R. Christopher Regan resigned from board of co, joined board of Seacor Marine
* Seacor Holdings Inc - board of co decreased size of board from seven directors to five directors
* Seacor Holdings Inc - in connection with spin-off, matthew R. Cenac, chief financial officer of Seacor tendered his resignation
* Seacor Holdings Inc - Seacor Marine expects to pay co an aggregate monthly fee of $555,000 for services provided under transition services agreement
* Seacor Holdings - Seacor Marine expects co to pay it monthly fee of $30,000 for services provided under Seacor marine transition services agreement Source text: (bit.ly/2r9cSqz) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project