BRIEF-Seacor Holdings says entered into amendment no. 1 to convertible senior note purchase agreement dated Nov. 30, 2015

March 3 Seacor Holdings Inc

* Seacor holdings inc- seacor marine holdings entered into amendment no. 1 to convertible senior note purchase agreement dated november 30, 2015

* Seacor holdings inc- npa amendment amends note purchase agreement to extend to january 10, 2018 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
