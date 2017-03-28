BRIEF-Seacor Holdings says qtrly net loss attributable to co $5.52 per diluted share

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
March 28 Seacor Holdings :
* Seacor Holdings announces results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016
* Seacor Holdings Inc- For quarter ended December 31, 2016 net loss attributable to Seacor Holdings Inc $5.52 per diluted share
* Qtrly operating revenues $213.0 million versus $250.6 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm