BRIEF-SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with Montco Offshore

June 22 SEACOR Marine Inc-
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint
venture with montco offshore, inc.
* SEACOR Marine Holdings- term sheet contemplates that
seacor marine and moi will jointly form and capitalize a new
joint venture company
* It is expected that seacor marine will be majority owner
of equity interests in joint venture
* Joint venture would assume approximately $130 million of
indebtedness from moi's credit facilities
* SEACOR Marine Holdings- in addition, joint venture would
assume about $76.0 million of indebtedness currently reflected
on seacor's financial statements
* SEACOR Marine Holdings says filed motion with U.S.
Bankruptcy court under which moi and its unit filed petition for
relief under chapter 11
