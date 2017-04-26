版本:
BRIEF-Seadrill extends North Atlantic Drilling interim funding

April 26 North Atlantic Drilling Ltd

* North Atlantic Drilling announces today that it has amended revolving credit facility provided by Seadrill Limited, its majority shareholder, to mature on June 30, 2017 and increased it to $50 million

* Interim funding arrangement has been put in place while broader restructuring negotiations continue at both companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
