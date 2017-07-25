FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
BRIEF-Seagate Technology Plc says company committed to an additional restructuring plan to reduce its cost structure
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
“通俄门”
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
综述：中国强化金融监管将成常态 设定好监管的“度”至关重要
深度分析
综述：中国强化金融监管将成常态 设定好监管的“度”至关重要
中国国有石油贸易公司联合石化寻求加强与地方炼油企业的关系
中国财经
中国国有石油贸易公司联合石化寻求加强与地方炼油企业的关系
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月25日 / 下午12点36分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Seagate Technology Plc says company committed to an additional restructuring plan to reduce its cost structure

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - Seagate Technology Plc:

* Seagate Technology Plc - on July 25, 2017, company committed to an additional restructuring plan to reduce its cost structure

* Seagate Technology Plc says pursuant to restructuring plan, company intends to reduce its global headcount by approximately 600 employees

* Seagate Technology Plc says savings generated from restructuring plan are expected to be recognized beginning in Q1 of fiscal year 2018

* Seagate Technology Plc - savings generated from plan will represent approximately $90 million in savings on an annual run rate basis

* Seagate Technology - reduction in global headcount is expected to result in total pre-tax charges of approximately $50 million, primarily in Q1 of FY 2018

* Majority of the pre-tax charges charges will be comprised of cash expenditures on severance and employee-related costs Source text: (bit.ly/2vWoA9n) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below