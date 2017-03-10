BRIEF-Seagate Technology says intends to close design center in Korea

March 10 Seagate Technology Plc:

* Seagate Technology Plc- intends to close design center in Korea, which will result in reduction of company’s headcount by approximately 300 employees

* Seagate Technology Plc- action is expected to result in total pre-tax charges of approximately $50 million

* Seagate Technology Plc - majority of the charges will be comprised of cash expenditures on severance and employee-related costs

* Seagate Technology Plc- balance of charges will include other cash expenditures on exit-related costs, as well as other non-cash charges