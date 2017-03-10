BRIEF-Seagate Technology says intends to close design center in Korea

BRIEF-Stephen Baksa informs Sito Mobile interim CEO that newly constituted board acted to terminate his employment
* On May 23, Stephen Baksa sent letter to co's interim CEO - SEC filing
March 10 Seagate Technology Plc:
* Seagate Technology Plc- intends to close design center in Korea, which will result in reduction of company’s headcount by approximately 300 employees
* Seagate Technology Plc- action is expected to result in total pre-tax charges of approximately $50 million
* Seagate Technology Plc - majority of the charges will be comprised of cash expenditures on severance and employee-related costs
* Seagate Technology Plc- balance of charges will include other cash expenditures on exit-related costs, as well as other non-cash charges Source text - bit.ly/2mqKDl4 Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 24 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV believes a software update can address U.S. regulators' contention that its diesel vehicles are producing excess emissions, a lawyer for the company said at a court hearing on Wednesday.
* Board voted to amend co's bylaws, which reduces number of directors of company from 10 to 9 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: