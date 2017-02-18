BRIEF-Seair announces change in board of directors

BRIEF-Samsung Electronics announces pricing and availability of new Samsung gear 360 in U.S.
* Samsung Electronics America Inc says announced pricing and availability of new samsung gear 360 in united states
Feb 17 Seair Inc:
* Seair announces change in board of directors
* John goetz, Paul Casey, Lowy Gunnewiek and Samrat Karnik has resigned from board of directors of company effective immediately
* Brad Meadows and Christopher Morris have agreed to join seair's board of directors effective immediately
* Spartan Motors names James A. Sharman as chairman of the board
* American Airlines names Nathan J. Gatten senior vice president – government affairs