BRIEF-Seair announces change in board of directors

Feb 17 Seair Inc:

* Seair announces change in board of directors

* John goetz, Paul Casey, Lowy Gunnewiek and Samrat Karnik has resigned from board of directors of company effective immediately

* Brad Meadows and Christopher Morris have agreed to join seair's board of directors effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
