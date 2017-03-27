BRIEF-Sealed Air announces sale of New Diversey to Bain Capital

March 27 Sealed Air Corp:
* Sealed Air announces sale of new diversey to Bain Capital
private equity
* Sealed Air Corp - announces sale of new diversey to bain
capital private equity for approximately $3.2 billion
* Sealed Air Corp - increases share repurchase program by an
additional $1.5 billion
* Sealed Air Corp - expects to use proceeds to repay debt
and maintain its net leverage ratio in range of 3.5 to 4.0 times
* Total authorization for future repurchases under program
is approximately $2.2 billion
* Sealed Air will maintain its quarterly cash dividend of
$0.16 per common share while company reduces earnings dilution
* Sealed Air Corp - results of operations of new diversey
will be reported as discontinued operations beginning in Q1 of
2017
