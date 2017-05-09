BRIEF-Sealed Air reports Q1 loss per share of $0.27 from continuing operations

May 9 Sealed Air Corp
* Sealed Air reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.43 from continuing
operations
* Q1 loss per share $0.27 from continuing operations
* Q1 sales $1.0 billion
* Says adjusted EPS from continuing operations is expected
to be approximately $1.70 for full year 2017
* Q1 revenue view $1.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share about $1.70 from
continuing operations
* Sees FY 2017 sales $4.3 billion
* Anticipates 2017 free cash flow to be approximately $390
million
* Anticipates 2017 capital expenditures of approximately
$175 million and cash restructuring payments of approximately
$50 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.71 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
