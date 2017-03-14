版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 14日 星期二 20:23 BJT

BRIEF-Seanergy announces proactive covenant deferral, waiver agreements

March 14 Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp :

* Seanergy announces proactive covenant deferral and waiver agreements of its bank lending facilities

* Seanergy Maritime - entered into agreements with four lenders for proactive waiver and deferral of application date of certain major financial covenant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
