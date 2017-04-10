BRIEF-Seanergy Maritime announces its pro-forma capitalization as adjusted for certain material agreements

April 10 Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp -

* Announced pro-forma capitalization giving effect to previously announced definitive agreement with one of its senior lenders

* Pro-forma capitalization also gives effect to previously announced memorandum of agreement to purchase Korean Vessel

* Assuming completion of the 2 transactions, co's pro-forma total capitalization is estimated to be $279.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: