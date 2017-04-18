BRIEF-Seanergy Maritime announces time charter contract for capesize vessel

April 18 Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp :

* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp announces time charter contract for one of its capesize vessels

* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp - entered into a time charter contract with a major European charterer, for one of its capesize dry bulk vessels

* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp - contract for a period of about eighteen months to about twenty-two months

* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp - contract is for 180,000 DWT capesize vessel M/V Lordship and is expected to commence in June 2017

* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - based on prevailing spot rate for capesize vessels, contract could contribute more than $10 million of net revenues to company