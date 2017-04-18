BRIEF-Seanergy Maritime announces time charter contract for capesize vessel

Bunge says not engaged in business discussions with Glencore
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.
April 18 Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp :
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp announces time charter contract for one of its capesize vessels
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp - entered into a time charter contract with a major European charterer, for one of its capesize dry bulk vessels
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp - contract for a period of about eighteen months to about twenty-two months
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp - contract is for 180,000 DWT capesize vessel M/V Lordship and is expected to commence in June 2017
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - based on prevailing spot rate for capesize vessels, contract could contribute more than $10 million of net revenues to company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 23 Southeast Asia startup Sea Ltd has filed for a potential U.S. initial public offering that could raise about $1 billion, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The company, which was earlier known as Garena, filed confidentially with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is looking forward to list itself in early 2018, Bloomberg said.