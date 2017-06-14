版本:
BRIEF-Seanergy Maritime Holdings announces Time Charter contract for M/V partnership

June 14 Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp

* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Announces time charter contract for m/v partnership

* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp - m/v partnership is expected to generate approximately $8.8 million of gross revenue, assuming full 18 months employment

* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - entered into a time charter contract with major european utility and energy company for recently delivered capesize vessel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
