BRIEF-Seanergy Maritime Holdings appoints Ioannis Kartsonas as board member, effective May 4, 2017

April 25 Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp :

* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp announces new board appointment

* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp - appointment of Ioannis Kartsonas as a member of board of directors, effective may 4, 2017

* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp - Kartsonas' appointment expands board to five members, consisting of three independent directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
