BRIEF-Sears Canada acknowledges receipt of NASDAQ letter regarding minimum bid price requirement

June 16 Sears Canada Inc:

* Sears Canada Acknowledges receipt of NASDAQ letter regarding minimum bid price requirement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
