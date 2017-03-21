版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 21日 星期二 21:32 BJT

BRIEF-Sears Canada enters into credit agreement

March 21 Sears Canada Inc:

* Sears Canada enters into credit agreement

* Sears Canada - entered a credit agreement with KKR Capital Markets Llc and GACP Finance Co., Llc for five-year secured term loan of up to $300 million

* Sears Canada Inc- loan is available in two tranches

* Sears Canada Inc - first tranche of $125 million has been drawn in full today

* Sears Canada Inc - second delayed-draw tranche of up to an additional $175 million may be drawn at corporation's option Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐