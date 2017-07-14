FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sears Canada granted extension of stay period to October 4
2017年7月14日 / 下午1点03分 / 20 小时内

BRIEF-Sears Canada granted extension of stay period to October 4

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 14 (Reuters) - Sears Canada Inc:

* Sears Canada granted extension of stay period to October 4, 2017, approval to commence sale and investment solicitation process

* Sears Canada Inc- ‍company has also filed motion materials regarding commencement of a liquidation process at Sears Canada locations that are closing​

* Sears Canada Inc says co expects to seek an order regarding liquidation process on July 18, 2017

* Sears Canada Inc - dip financing in aggregate principal amount of $450 million was approved by court on a final basis

* Sears Canada - ‍ sale and investment solicitation process deadline for binding offers from parties interested in pursuing a transaction is Aug 31, 2017​

* Sears Canada Inc - ‍reached an agreement with a variety of stakeholders to maintain certain payments and post-retirement benefits​

* Sears Canada - reached agreement with variety of stakeholders to maintain certain payments, premiums until September 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

