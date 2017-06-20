版本:
BRIEF-Sears Canada is said to prepare to seek creditor protection- Bloomberg, citing sources

June 20 (Reuters) -

* Sears Canada is said to prepare to seek creditor protection- Bloomberg, citing sources

Source text: bloom.bg/2sy6072

