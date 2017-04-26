BRIEF-Sears Canada Q4 loss per share C$0.45

April 26 Sears Canada Inc:
* Sears Canada announces growth in same store sales, units
sold in fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 loss per share C$0.45
* Q4 same store sales rose 1.3 percent
* Q4 revenue fell 16.2 percent to C$744 million
* Sears Canada Inc - will reinvest some of cost savings from
2016 in new businesses and categories, such as Initium and a new
off-price business
* Sears Canada- achieved annualized cost reductions of
$159.6 million for 2016, which exceeded upper range of targeted
annualized costs savings of $155.0 million
