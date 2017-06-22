BRIEF-Sears Canada says co, certain units obtains creditor protection under CCAA

June 22 Sears Canada Inc
* Sears Canada obtains creditor protection under CCAA; will
continue executing its reinvention
* Initial order also authorizes Sears Canada Group to obtain
debtor-in-possession financing in aggregate principal amount of
C$450 million
* DIP financing is expected to provide Sears Canada Group
with sufficient liquidity to maintain business operations
throughout CCAA proceedings
* Also announced closing of 20 full-line locations, plus 15
"SEARS HOME" stores, 10 "Sears Outlet" and 14 "Sears Hometown"
locations
* Retained BMO Capital Markets, as financial advisor, and
Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP, as legal advisor
* Planned reduction in workforce of about 2,900 positions
across its retail network and at its corporate head office in
Toronto
* Initial order does not apply to Sears Canada pension plan
assets
* Shahir Guindi, a director of corporation, has resigned his
post
* Hopes to exit CCAA protection "as soon as possible in
2017"
* Iinitial order provides for stay of proceedings in favour
of Sears Canada Group for initial period of 30-days
* As a result of CCAA filing, TSX and NASDAQ have suspended
trading in common shares of co and TSX has initiated an
expedited delisting review
