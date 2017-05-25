BRIEF-Sears Holdings Q1 earnings per share $2.28

May 25 Sears Holdings Corp:

* Sears holdings reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $4.3 billion versus $5.4 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $2.28

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $2.15

* Sears Holdings Corp - on may 15, 2017, company entered into an agreement to annuitize $515 million of pension liability with MLIC

* Sears Holdings Corp says "this was certainly a challenging quarter for our company"

* Sears Holdings Corp says "are moving decisively with our $1.25 billion restructuring program"

* Sears Holdings - agreement to annuitize pension liability with MLIC is expected to have an immaterial impact on funded status of total pension obligations

* Sears Holdings Corp says at KMart, comparable store sales decreased 11.2% during Q1 of 2017

* Q1 same store sales fell 11.9 percent

* Sears Holdings Corp says sears domestic comparable store sales decreased 12.4% during quarter