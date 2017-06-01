Sailing-Winds of change for America's Cup in Bermuda Triangle
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
June 1 Sears Holdings Corp
* Sears holdings recently aware of security incident involving unauthorized credit card activity following certain customer purchases at some kmart stores - spokesman
* Sears holdings immediately launched thorough investigation,engaged leading third party forensic experts to review systems and secure affected part of network - spokesman
* Kmart store payment data systems were infected with a form of malicious code that was undetectable by current anti-virus systems,application controls - sears holdings spokesman
* Sears holdings - "once aware of the new malicious code, we quickly removed it and contained the event"
* Sears holdings - based on the forensic investigation of security incident, no personal identifying information was obtained by those criminally responsible Further company coverage:
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
June 23 The U.S. Marine Corps said on Friday it resumed flight operations for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35B fighter jets after temporarily suspended operations a day ago because of software problems.
June 23 The UPS employee who shot three coworkers to death last week inside a United Parcel Service facility in San Francisco before killing himself appears to have singled out his victims deliberately, but a motive remains unknown, police said on Friday.