BRIEF-Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores Q4 loss per share $2.02

March 10 Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores Inc :

* Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores, Inc. Reports preliminary fourth quarter and full 2016 fiscal year results and announces annual meeting date

* Q4 same store sales fell 4.1 percent

* Qtrly comparable store sales decreased 4.1

* Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores Inc - net sales in q4 of 2016 decreased $49.4 million

* Do not plan additional openings in 2017

* Q4 loss per share $2.02

* Qtrly loss per share $2.02

* Continue to selectively identify new trade-area opportunities in 2017

* Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores Inc - total merchandise inventories were $373.8 million at January 29, 2017 and $434.8 million at January 30, 2016

* Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores Inc - anticipate new lease-to-own contract will provide incremental margin benefit in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: