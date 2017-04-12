版本:
BRIEF-Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores says CFO Ryan Robinson resigning

April 13 Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores Inc

* Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores - on april 10, CFO ryan robinson, advised co that he is resigning his employment with co effective April 28, 2017

* Company has commenced an external search for a new chief financial officer Source text - bit.ly/2oZ2FPF Further company coverage:
