BRIEF-Sears says historical operating results raise doubt over co's going concern ability - SEC filing

March 21 Sears Holdings Corp:

* Historical operating results indicate substantial doubt exists related to the company's ability to continue as a going concern- SEC filing

* If co continues to experience operating losses, co may not be able to access additional funds under amended domestic credit agreement

* "Failure to generate additional liquidity could negatively impact our access to inventory or services" - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2n5avn3) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
