BRIEF-Sears says historical operating results raise doubt over co's going concern ability - SEC filing

BRIEF-QuintilesIMS announces launch of secondary public offering
* Quintilesims announces launch of secondary public offering, repurchase of common stock and increase in share buyback authorization
March 21 Sears Holdings Corp:
* Historical operating results indicate substantial doubt exists related to the company's ability to continue as a going concern- SEC filing
* If co continues to experience operating losses, co may not be able to access additional funds under amended domestic credit agreement
* "Failure to generate additional liquidity could negatively impact our access to inventory or services" - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2n5avn3) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Colony northstar, inc. Announces redemption of 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock
* Commercial vehicle group inc says on may 24, 2017, company concluded that it will keep monona facility open - sec filing