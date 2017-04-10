版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 10日 星期一

BRIEF-Seaspan announces board changes

April 10 Seaspan Corp -

* Seaspan announces board changes

* Appointed Larry Simkins, president, chief executive officer and director of Washington companies

* Following Seaspan's 2017 annual general meeting, it is anticipated that board will expand from eight to nine members

* Following Seaspan's 2017 annual general meeting, board will add David Sokol, a director of Washco and experienced executive, as a director

* Simkins to replace Graham Porter, who has resigned as a director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
