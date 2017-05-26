BRIEF-Seaspan Corp accepts delivery of 14000 TEU SAVER containership

May 26 Seaspan Corp:
* Seaspan Corp - accepted delivery of YM Wind, a 14000 teu
containership that will commence fixed rate charter with yang
ming marine transport for a 10-year term
* Seaspan Corp says lease has a term of 12 years, and
seaspan has an option to purchase vessel at a pre-determined
fair value after 9.5 years
* Seaspan Corp - into a sale leaseback transaction for YM
wind, a 14000 TEU containership, which provides gross proceeds
of approximately $144 million
* Seaspan Corp - proceeds will be partly used to pay for
final ym wind delivery instalment of approximately $75 million
