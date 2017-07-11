FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Seaspine sees Q2 revenue $34 mln to $34.2 mln
2017年7月11日 / 上午11点09分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Seaspine sees Q2 revenue $34 mln to $34.2 mln

1 分钟阅读

July 11 (Reuters) - SeaSpine Holdings Corp-

* SeaSpine announces preliminary results for second quarter 2017

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $34 million to $34.2 million

* SeaSpine Holdings Corp - at June 30, 2017, cash and cash equivalents are expected to be approximately $12.3 million

* SeaSpine Holdings Corp - U.S. Revenue for Q2 2017 is expected to increase approximately 1%, to approximately $30.4 million

* SeaSpine Holdings Corp - at June 30, 2017 outstanding borrowings under company's credit facility are expected to be approximately $4.0 million

* SeaSpine Holdings Corp sees Q2 2017 us spinal instrumentation revenue to decrease approximately 5% and orthobiologics revenue to increase about 7.5%

* Q2 revenue view $33.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

